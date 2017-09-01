2017 NFL On CBS Schedule
09/10/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Cincinnati
09/17/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Cleveland @ Baltimore
09/24/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Chicago
09/24/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Cincinnati @ Green Bay
09/28/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Tampa Bay
10/01/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Baltimore
10/01/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Oakland @ Denver
10/05/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Tampa Bay
10/08/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Oakland
10/12/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: Philadelphia @ Carolina
10/15/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ NY Jets
10/15/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Kansas City
10/19/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: Kansas City @ Oakland
10/22/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Minnesota
10/22/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Seattle @ NY Giants
10/26/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: Miami @ Baltimore
10/29/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: LA Chargers @ New England
11/05/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Tennessee
11/05/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Kansas City @ Dallas
11/12/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Indianapolis
11/19/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Green Bay
11/19/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Oakland
11/23/2017 04:30 PM NFL on CBS: LA Chargers @ Dallas
11/26/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Miami @ New England
11/26/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Denver @ Oakland
12/03/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Buffalo
12/10/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Minnesota @ Carolina
12/17/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Cleveland
12/17/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Pittsburgh
12/24/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Buffalo @ New England or LA Chargers @ NY Jets
12/31/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Cincinnati @ Baltimore
12/31/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Kansas City @ Denver or Oakland @ LA Chargers
- Schedule as of 4/15/16 - Game Selections Subject to Change