2017 NFL On CBS Schedule

by CBS21 News

09/10/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Cincinnati

09/17/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Cleveland @ Baltimore

09/24/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Chicago

09/24/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Cincinnati @ Green Bay

09/28/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Tampa Bay

10/01/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Baltimore

10/01/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Oakland @ Denver

10/05/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Tampa Bay

10/08/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Oakland

10/12/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: Philadelphia @ Carolina

10/15/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ NY Jets

10/15/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Kansas City

10/19/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: Kansas City @ Oakland

10/22/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Minnesota

10/22/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Seattle @ NY Giants

10/26/2017 08:25 PM NFL on CBS: Miami @ Baltimore

10/29/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: LA Chargers @ New England

11/05/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Tennessee

11/05/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Kansas City @ Dallas

11/12/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Pittsburgh @ Indianapolis

11/19/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Green Bay

11/19/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Oakland

11/23/2017 04:30 PM NFL on CBS: LA Chargers @ Dallas

11/26/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Miami @ New England

11/26/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Denver @ Oakland

12/03/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Buffalo

12/10/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Minnesota @ Carolina

12/17/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Baltimore @ Cleveland

12/17/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: New England @ Pittsburgh

12/24/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Buffalo @ New England or LA Chargers @ NY Jets

12/31/2017 01:00 PM NFL on CBS: Cincinnati @ Baltimore

12/31/2017 04:00 PM NFL on CBS: Kansas City @ Denver or Oakland @ LA Chargers

- Schedule as of 4/15/16 - Game Selections Subject to Change

Trending

1
 

Judge dismisses all felony counts in PSU frat case, including involuntary manslaughter

Judge dismisses all felony counts in PSU frat case, including involuntary manslaughter
2
 

More than 230 people forced off island properties

More than 230 people forced off island properties
3
 

Oregon court rules couple must surgically 'debark' dogs

Oregon court rules couple must surgically 'debark' dogs
4
 

Police seize $1.2 million dollars worth of drugs in 'Operation Low Key'

Police seize $1.2 million dollars worth of drugs in 'Operation Low Key'
5
 

International Overdose Awareness Day: 'Not One More' hosts rally

International Overdose Awareness Day: 'Not One More' hosts rally

