Hershey Bears set to take on the Providence Bruins again tonight, after loss last night

by JOEL D. SMITH

HERSHEY, Pa — 

Tonight is Game Seven for the Hershey Bears and the Providence Bruins.

But, the Bears are playing the post season backwards. Losing at home and winning on the road.

The Hershey Bears are 5-1 on the road and 1-4 at home, after losing on Tuesday night.

At the Giant Center, Game 6 against Providence, the Bears win and the series is over.

First period, off the post right to Chandler Stephenson... 1-0 Bears.

Then later, it's Chris Bourque on the breakaway and the veteran finds the twine! It's 2-0 after one.

The Bruins storm back for two goals after the break and then Chris Porter makes it 3.

A one goal lead for Providence hitting the third period.

Then one more in the 3rd by Austin Czarnik.

4-2 is the final.

CBS21 asked the coach what changed after the first period.

"It wasn't like blatant turnovers at 2-0, but there were plays we had to make there. Unfortunately, next thing you know it was 2-2, and we really started to force things through the neutral zone and I don't necessarily think it was anything they did."

