Penguins stomp on Ottawa hockey team logo at Pittsburgh aviary

by CBS21 WEB STAFF

KDKA

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) — 

The march of the penguins is taking on a somewhat different tone at the National Aviary.

Make way. Make Way.

The tuxedo clad samurai, feet dipped in black and gold, practice the popular penguin stomp at the mercy of the Ottawa Senators logo.

Do they have something against that white background? Could it be that color's not so nice, since African Penguins don't like ice?

African penguins are a critically endangered species. Facilities like the National Aviary are helping to keep them from extinction.

